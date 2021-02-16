Beauty queen dies from crash injuries

Family and friends brought with them the crown and sash of Miss Thailand 2019 runner-up Monchanit "Nong Nam Mon" Chuayboon, 22, when they collected her body from Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen on Tuesday. She died from injuries incurred in a car crash in the grounds of Khon Kaen University early Monday morning. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A young beauty pageant queen has died from injuries received in a car crash in Khon Kaen on Monday, the third fatality from the accident.

Monchanit “Nong Nam Mon’’ Chuayboon, 22, a fourth-year science student at Khon Kaen University, had been admitted to Srinagarind Hospital’s intensive care unit.

She was pronounced dead around 2am on Tuesday, her father, Pol Col Noppadon Chuayboon, chief of Nam Thieng police station in Si Sa Ket province, said.

Monchanit was runner-up in the Miss Thailand 2019 pageant. (continues below)

The Miss Thailand pageant posted this photo and a condolence message on its Facebook page over the loss of Monchanit "Nong Nam Mon" Chuayboon, Miss Thailand 2019 runner-up. (Photo from นางสาวไทย - Miss Thailand Facebook page)

Members of her family and friends brought her beauty pageant crown and slash with them when they arrived at the hospital to take her body for funeral rites in her home province of Ubon Ratchathani.

She was the third person to die of injuries from the car crash.

Krikrit Sukongpongphan, 22, of Khon Kaen, and Kornchanda Siangsai, of Maha Sarakham, died at the scene. Their car hit a tree at an intersection inside Khon Kaen University grounds early on Monday morning.

Monchanit was rushed to hospital with what proved to be fatal injuries.

The car driver, Thiradet Kulkhemrangsi, 23, of Ubon Ratchathani, sustained minor injuries.