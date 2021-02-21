Thailand logs 92 new Covid cases Sunday

A health worker organises samples collected for further testing at Thanon Mitr Market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Bangkok, Jan 19, 2021. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand on Sunday added 92 new coronavirus cases, 38 of them from active testing, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,415. No new deaths were reported.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Samut Sakhon led other provinces in the number of cases, both those found during mass testing and from new infections reported by hospitals.

Samut Sakhon added 27 new cases from mass testing, 18 of them Thais and the rest Myanmar nationals. Active testing revealed 10 cases in Pathum Thani and one in Ang Thong.

Samut Sakhon found 33 new infections based on hospital reports, 19 of them Thai nationals and the rest Myanmar migrant workers. Pathum Thani logged seven, while Bangkok and Ang Thong each recorded three. Chon Buri and Khon Kaen each recorded a single case.

The country reported six new imported cases, one each from Germany, the United States, Brazil, Ethiopia, Kuwait and Oman. Only the arrivals from the US and Oman were Thais, the CCSA said.



