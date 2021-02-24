Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
93 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand
General

93 new Covid-19 cases

published : 24 Feb 2021 at 13:14

writer: Online Reporters

People arrive at Pornpat market in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, for a Covid-19 test on Monday. The province detected seven new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of 93 reported nationwide. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
People arrive at Pornpat market in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, for a Covid-19 test on Monday. The province detected seven new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of 93 reported nationwide. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The government on Wednesday reported 93 new Covid-19 cases, 71 local infections and 22 imported cases, raising the total to 25,692.

The Covid-19 Information Centre said 59 new infections were confirmed at hospitals and 12 detected in communities.

Of the 71 local infections, Samut Sakhon province logged 56 cases (79% of the daily total). Of these, 51 were confirmed at hospitals (37 Thais, 13 Myanmar and one Lao) and five Thai cases found in communities.

Pathum Thani recorded seven new cases - six identified in communities (three Thais and three Myanmar) and one Thai woman at hospital.

Ayutthaya saw five new cases - Thai citizens confirmed at hospitals. Bangkok recorded two new cases, Thai, at hospitals. Nonthaburi reported a new Myanmar case via active testing in communities.

The 22 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Iran (1), Bahrain (1), Japan (4), Germany (1), the United Arab Emirates (12 Thai women), Kuwait (1), Pakistan (1) and Uganda (1).

Of the 25,692 total cases, 24,542 (95.5%) have recovered, including 96 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 1,067 remain in hospital. The death toll is unchanged at 83.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 371,151 in 24 hours to 112.65 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 10,267 to 2.50 million. The United States had the most cases at 28.90 million, up 71,054, and the most deaths at 514,996, up 2,404.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Driver killed, four students hurt when van hits power pole

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The driver of a van was killed and four student passengers on their way to school hurt when he lost control of the vehicle and it hit a roadside power pole in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

14:34
Life

Twelve new national artists named

Twelve outstanding people have been named national artists for the year 2020, Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem announced on Wednesday.

14:32
Thailand

Junta diplomacy

Myanmar's foreign minister visits Thailand in first visit abroad by a senior Myanmar official since military seized power, may also meet Indonesian foreign minister.

14:28