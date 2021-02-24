93 new Covid-19 cases

People arrive at Pornpat market in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, for a Covid-19 test on Monday. The province detected seven new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of 93 reported nationwide. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The government on Wednesday reported 93 new Covid-19 cases, 71 local infections and 22 imported cases, raising the total to 25,692.

The Covid-19 Information Centre said 59 new infections were confirmed at hospitals and 12 detected in communities.

Of the 71 local infections, Samut Sakhon province logged 56 cases (79% of the daily total). Of these, 51 were confirmed at hospitals (37 Thais, 13 Myanmar and one Lao) and five Thai cases found in communities.

Pathum Thani recorded seven new cases - six identified in communities (three Thais and three Myanmar) and one Thai woman at hospital.

Ayutthaya saw five new cases - Thai citizens confirmed at hospitals. Bangkok recorded two new cases, Thai, at hospitals. Nonthaburi reported a new Myanmar case via active testing in communities.

The 22 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Iran (1), Bahrain (1), Japan (4), Germany (1), the United Arab Emirates (12 Thai women), Kuwait (1), Pakistan (1) and Uganda (1).

Of the 25,692 total cases, 24,542 (95.5%) have recovered, including 96 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 1,067 remain in hospital. The death toll is unchanged at 83.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 371,151 in 24 hours to 112.65 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 10,267 to 2.50 million. The United States had the most cases at 28.90 million, up 71,054, and the most deaths at 514,996, up 2,404.