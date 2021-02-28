Thailand adds 70 Covid cases Sunday

A man receives the Sinovac coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at Samut Sakhon hospital in Samut Sakhon province on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

The government reported 70 new Covid-10 cases Sunday, 62 local transmissions and eight from abroad, for an accumulated total of 25,951 since the pandemic began early last year.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 83.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said Samut Sakhon had the most cases reported at hospitals -- 39 -- followed by two in Pathum Thani and one each in Chon Buri and Nakhon Pathom.

Ongoing mass testing revealed 10 cases in Samut Sakhon and nine in Pathum Thani.

The imported cases comprised three from the United Arab Emirates, two from Germany and one each from Canada, Switzerland and the United States.

Thailand rolled out the Sinovac vaccine on Sunday, with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul becoming the first person to receive a jab at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.