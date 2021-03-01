Thailand adds 80 Covid cases Monday

A nurse injects the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac firm, as the first batch of vaccines to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus are administered to frontline health workers at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok on Sunday. (AFP photo)

Thailand added 80 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 36 of them from active testing, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,031. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 83.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases included 36 found during active testing and 28 from hospital reports. The country also imported 16 cases, it added.

Pathum Thani logged the most cases from active testing campaign -- 35 cases – while one was found in Nonthaburi. For the first time since active testing began during the second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, original epicentre Samut Sakhon was not on the list.

However, the coastal province next to the capital still led the number of cases found in hospitals – 19 -- followed by Tak (3), Bangkok (2), Nakhon Pathom (2), Chonburi (1) and Ratchaburi (1)

The Imported cases arrived from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, South Africa and the United States.

Vaccinations begin

Thailand has received 110,000 doses of the Sinovac formula and started vaccinations on Sunday.

The vaccine has been distributed to 13 provinces with Bangkok receiving 33,600 doses, followed by Samut Sakhon with 15,000 doses.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said Phuket and Koh Samui will receive the vaccine by Monday.

On Sunday, 319 health personnel and officials in Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan were injected with the vaccine.

Dr Taweesilp said there were no side effects reported.

Although the vaccine has arrived, the CCSA spokesman cautioned against complacency as it will not be available to the public until later this year.