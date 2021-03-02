Section
Suspect in funeral shooting surrenders
Thailand
General

Suspect in funeral shooting surrenders

published : 2 Mar 2021 at 16:28

updated: 2 Mar 2021 at 17:03

writer: Saichol Srinuanchan

Wanchart Niamraksa, third from left, surrenders to the Ratchaburi police chief on Tuesday. He is the prime suspect in the shooting at a funeral in Photharam district on Monday night which took the life of a mayoral candidate running against his wife, and left six other people wounded. (Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)
RATCHABURI: The suspect in Monday night's shooting at Wat Tha Makham that claimed the life of a mayoral candidate and left six other people wounded surrendered to police on Tuesday.

He is the husband of the slain woman's main competitor in this month's municipal polls. He is also the dead woman's brother-in-law. 

Wanchart Niamraksa, a council member of the Ratchaburi provincial administration organisation (PAO), turned himself in at Photharam district police station about noon.

Police applied to Ratchaburi Court for a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday morning. 

Mr Wanchart was accompanied by Wiwat Nitikanchana, president of the Ratchaburi PAO, when he reported to Pol Maj Gen Prachya Prasansuk, the provincial police chief.

Police said there was solid evidence to charge Mr Wanchart with murder, attempted murder, illegally possessing firearms and ammunition and carrying them in public.

One person was killed and six other people wounded when a hidden gunman opened fire on mourners in an open prayer hall during a funeral ceremony. It was earlier reported that one person was killed and four others injured.

The slain woman was Varaporn Niamraksa, wife of Chaowalit Niamraksa, a former member of the Ratchaburi PAO council, who is the elder brother of the suspect, Mr Wanchart. 

Varaporn was a mayoral candidate in the March 28 election for mayor and councillors of Tambon Don Sai Municipality. Her main competitor for the mayor's job was Jitlada Niamraksa, Mr Wanchart's wife. 

Police believed the shooting was politically motivated. The Niamraksa family has long been active in local politics.

