Experienced diver found dead after deep dive
Thailand
General

Experienced diver found dead after deep dive

published : 4 Mar 2021 at 12:16

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Onlookers gather at Talay Songhong Park as rescue workers collect the body of 47-year-old Tosak Warinchaikamon, an experienced diver found dead at the popular cave diving site in Thung Yai district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)
Onlookers gather at Talay Songhong Park as rescue workers collect the body of 47-year-old Tosak Warinchaikamon, an experienced diver found dead at the popular cave diving site in Thung Yai district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: An experienced diver was found dead in the water at Talay Songhong park, a popular cave diving site in Thung Yai district, on Wednesday afternoon.

Tosak Warinchaikamon, 47, of Samut Prakan’s Bang Bo district, was wearing diving gear.

Police and rescue workers were called to the site about 4.30pm,  Pol Capt Anan Panitkul, deputy investigation chief at Thung Yai police station, said.

There were no signs of violence on his body, he said. 

Tosak was an experienced diver and had gone to the site with friends.

They had been deep diving. Mr Torsak had dived to 79.4 metres and been underwater for 25 minutes, according to his equipment gauges, Pol Capt Anan said. 

When his friends arrived back on the surface they found him floating, motionless in the water. They rushed to help, but he was already dead.

Police cordon off the entrance to the diving site, a cave system in Talay Songhong park in Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

