New Covid-19 death, 54 more cases

A youth gets his dreadlocks attended to at a hairdresser's on Khao San Road, Bangkok, on Wednesday, when the country recorded one new Covid-19 death and 54 new infections. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Thursday reported one new Covid-19 death, raising the toll to 85, as 54 new cases, 44 local infections and 10 imported, lifted the total to 26,162.

The Department of Disease Control said the fatality was a 63-year-old man, a native of Bangkok, who had diabetes and hypertension.

He had lived and travelled in an area where Covid-19 was spreading, the announcement said.

On Jan 9, he had suffered a sore throat, fatigue and breathing problems, and went to a hospital in Bangkok where he tested positive for Covid-19.

On Jan 12, his condition deteriorated and he was placed on a ventilator. He died on Sunday.

Of the 54 new cases, 36 were confirmed at hospitals and eight in communities.

Samut Sakhon province logged 36 new cases, 82% of the daily increment. Of these, 28 were confirmed at hospitals (17 Myanmar people and 11 Thais) and eight in communities (six Myanmar and two Thais).

Tak recorded three new cases at hospitals - two Myanmar and one Thai.

Bangkok saw two new Thai cases at hospitals - men aged 77 and 88.

Single cases were reported in Nakhon Nayok (34-year-old Thai woman), Pathum Thani (59-year-old Thai woman) and Chon Buri (78-year-old Swiss man).

The 10 imported infections included six quarantined arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (2), South Africa, Kuwait, Russia and Egypt. The four others entered the country through natural border crossings from Malaysia (3) and Myanmar (1).

Of the 26,162 total cases to date, 25,562 (97.7%) had recovered, including 79 discharged on Wednesday, and 515 were in hospital.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 440,965 in 24 hours to 115.76 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 10,838 to 2.57 million. The United States had the most cases at 29.46 million, up 6,879, and the most deaths at 531,652, up 2,350.