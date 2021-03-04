Riot policeman infected with Covid-19

Demonstrators clash with riot police near the 1st Infantry Regiment on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok on Sunday. A riot policeman who was deployed there has tested positive for Covid-19. He visited Samut Sakhon last month. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A riot policeman deployed at anti-government protests in Bangkok after visiting his home in Samut Sakhon province last month has tested positive for Covid-19, according to his supervisor.

Pol Col Ekapop Tanprayoon, chief of Wang Thonglang station, said on Thursday that Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somyot Nuamcharoen sought a Covid-19 test at a hospital on Tuesday. The result came back on Wednesday. It was positive.

The chief ordered the disinfection of Wang Thonglang station and items the infected policeman had handled, and other riot police who had worked closely with him were ordered to quarantine.

Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somyot had returned to his home province of Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the second Covid-19 wave, on Feb 18. He had met up with friends there. One of them had later tested positive for Covid-19 and informed him of the result on Tuesday this week, he said.

The policeman had returned from Samut Sakhon to Bangkok on Feb 19 and the following day was deployed to a protest outside the parliament.

Last Sunday, he was among riot police assigned to the demonstration outside the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bangkok.

On Monday, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somyot had played football in the compound of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority on Rama IX Road, Pol Col Ekapop said.