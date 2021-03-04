Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Drug courier motorcyclist caught on border with crystal meth
Thailand
General

Drug courier motorcyclist caught on border with crystal meth

published : 4 Mar 2021 at 14:40

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Win, a Myanmar national, 27, squatting, with packs of crystal methamphetamine after his arrest by a village security team in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Win, a Myanmar national, 27, squatting, with packs of crystal methamphetamine after his arrest by a village security team in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi on Wednesday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A motorcyclist was arrested making a drug delivery and 50 kilogammes of crystal methamphetamine seized at a border village in Sangkhla Buri district.

A village security team stopped the man at Jokhiphue forest village around 6pm on Wednesday.

They had been tipped off that smugglers would use the Takhianthong-Jokhiphue-Sanaephong road in tambon Liwor to make a delivery of drugs, police told a media briefing on Thursday.

Niophon Tetapha, the headman of Sanephong village who led the team, asked to search the sack the motorcyclist was carrying.

The man, identified later as Win, a Myanmar national, said it held cigarettes. A search found the sack contained 17 packages labelled as tea, each containing one kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine.

Border patrol police later took the man away for questioning.

A total of 50 packs of crystal methamphetamine are seized from the 27-year-old Myanmar suspect in Kanchanaburi. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

During interrogation, Mr Win admitted he knew of more drugs hidden in the forest near Jokhiphue.  

He led police and soldiers to the spot, which was in a teak plantation run by the Royal Forestry Department at Phra Chedi Sam-ong village in Sangkhla Buri district. Another 33 packages of crystal meth were found in a fertiliser sack hidden in a hollow in a tree.

The drugs were seized and Mr Win was taken to Sangkhla Buri police station for legal action.

Pol Maj Gen Udon Yomcharoen, deputy chief of Provincial Police Region 7, and Pol Maj Gen Voranan Sukcharoen, chief of Kanchanaburi police, announced the arrest and drug seizure on Thursday. They estimated the value at 50 million baht.

The Myanmar drug suspect, identified only as Win, with the drugs seized from him, at  Sangkhla Buri police station. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Drug courier motorcyclist caught on border with crystal meth

KANCHANABURI: A motorcyclist was arrested making a drug delivery and 50 kilogammes of crystal methamphetamine seized at a border village in Sangkhla Buri district.

14:40
Thailand

Riot policeman infected with Covid-19

A riot policeman deployed at anti-government protests in Bangkok after visiting his home in Samut Sakhon province last month has tested positive for Covid-19, according to his supervisor.

14:00
World

Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her

LOS ANGELES: Meghan Markle suggested Buckingham Palace was "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband Prince Harry, in a clip from an upcoming interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey released by CBS late Wednesday.

13:45