Two beauty pageant contestants test positive

Two contestants in the Miss Grand International 2020 beauty pageant, from Nigeria and Kenya, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Organisers on Thursday posted an official announcement on Miss Grand International Facebook page that swab test results of the two contestants came back positive and both were already admitted to Piyavej Hospital for treatment.

All contestants took swab tests during the state quarantine at a hotel serving as an alternative quarantine facility. The remaining contestants tested negative.

The hotel had sanitised all related areas including their accommodation, according to the pageant's Facebok page.

Nawat Issarakraisin, the organiser, said on Thursday he had already informed the National Security Council, which is in charge of handling the Covid-19 situation. At this stage, the organiser has not deprived the two contestants of the right to contest, he said.

The pageant will be held at Show DC Hall in Huai Khwang district in Bangkok on March 27. All contestants from 63 countries are now in quarantine. They will later participate in promotional activities ahead of the contest through Zoom.

