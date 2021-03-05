Blue ear disease killing village pigs

Some of the few domestic pigs still alive at Ban Hua Thanon in Nakhon Ratchasima province, where an outbreak of blue ear disease began in January. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Movement of pigs has been banned at a village in Muang district where an outbreak of blue ear disease that began in January has killed most of their pigs.

Chaikhet Meeprathet, livestock development chief of Nakhon Ratchasima, banned the transport of pigs and pig carcasses to, from and through Ban Hua Thanon in tambon Hua Thalay until March 27.

Violatiors are liable to up to two years in prison and/or fine of 40,000 baht under the Animal Epidemic Act.

A least 60 pigs in the village have died from the virus, which causes porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, aka blue ear disease.

Village chief Sritorn Kotawee said on Friday that many residents keep pigs in pens at their homes. Some had 10-20 pigs. About 60 had died, and there were only about 10 pigs left in the village.

Blue ear disease was first recognised in the United States in 1987 and reached Thailand two years later.

It affects the reproductive and respiratory systems of pigs, causing abortions and the death of piglets and sows.