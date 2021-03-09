Student surrenders, girlfriend found dead, burned

Forensic police at the scene in a rubber plantation where the burned remains, believed to be of a missing 19-year-old woman, were found on Tuesday morning, in Wang Thong district, Phitsanulok. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: An 18-year-old student suspected of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend and burning her body surrendered to police on Tuesday.

The victim was reported missing on Feb 27 after leaving her home the previous day.

About 7am on Tuesday, Kaeng Sopha police received a report the remains of a woman's body had been found in a rubber plantation near Ban Muang Hom in tambon Ban Klang.



Investigators, forensic examiners and rescuers from a charity foundation were sent to the scene.

They found the charred remains of a body and three burned car tyres.



Investigators concluded it was the body of Jularat Kongkaew, 19, of tambon Ban Klang.

On Feb 27, relatives reported to Kaeng Sopha police that she was missing after leaving her home on Feb 26. They had searched for her, without success.



The police learned the young woman had a boyfriend, an 18-year-old Mathayomsueksa 6 student at a school in Wang Thong district.



The boy, accompanied by relatives, surrendered to Kaeng Sopha police after the remains of the girl were found.



Police were questioning him. He is the prime suspect in the murder.

Sawi Kunna, the victim's mother, said her daughter had left her home with her boyfriend on the afternoon of Feb 26. The boy had said he was taking her to see a doctor, she said.