Jailed protest leaders transferred to Thon Buri prison
Thailand
General

No visitors, held in quarantine

published : 9 Mar 2021 at 16:42

writer: King-oua Laohong and Mongkol Bangprapa

Panupong ‘Mike’ Jadnok, Panusaya ‘Rung’ Sithijirawattanakul and Jatupat ‘Pai Dao Din’ Boonpattararaksa receive flowers from supporters at the Office of the Attorney General on Monday, before they were transferred to Thon Buri Remand Prison. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Three anti-government leaders have been moved from Bangkok Remand Prison to Thon Buri Remand Prison, where they are being held in quarantine.

Corrections Department chief Ayut Sinthoppan said on Tuesday that  Panupong “Mike’’ Jadnok, Jatupat “Pai Dao Din’’ Boonpattararaksa and  Piyarat “Toto’’ Chongthep were transferred to Thon Buri on Monday to ease overcrowding at Bangkok Remand Prison.

Prison officials took the three suspects for records and health checks before taking them to the prison’s reception centre for 14-day quarantine as part of Covid-19 prevention measures. 

The suspects were put in separate detention rooms. However, there were other prisoners in their rooms, the department chief said.

Mr Panupong and Mr Jatupat are charged with lese majeste and other offences and Mr Piyarat with violating the emergency decree. All charges stem from their roles in anti-government rallies. They have been denied bail

During their trial, prison officials from Bangkok Remand Prison would go to Thon Buri and then escort the defendants to the court, Mr Ayut said.

Asked if there were any worries about supporters of the protest leaders gathering at Thon Buri Remand Prison, he said there was tight security in the area around the prison 24 hours a day. 

Prison authorities were not allowing the suspects to have visitors, because they were quarantined under Covid-19 measures, he said.

Another protest leader Panusaya “Rung’’ Sithijirawattanakul had been sent to the Central Women's Correctional Institution, the department chief said.

Soraya Rit-aram, director of the women's prison, said on Tuesday that Ms Panusaya was also in 14-day quarantine. Only lawyers were allowed to visit her, Ms Soraya said.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Tuesday confirmed he has plans to expand the Bangkok prison compound for political prisoners, to ease overcrowding when relatives and fellow demonstrators come visiting.

However, he had to look further into the details first.  

