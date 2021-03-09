Section
Civil code's interest rate cut
published : 9 Mar 2021 at 16:48

writer: Online Reporters

The cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the Civil and Commercial Code to cut its statutory interest rate from 7.5% to suit economic conditions, according to the prime minister.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after the cabinet's meeting at Government House that the Civil and Criminal Code had been imposed for 95 years and the 7.5% statutory rate should be changed in accordance with the present economic circumstances.

The amendment bill cut the rate for defaults to 5% and that for disputed transactions to 3%, the prime minister said.

