Bangkok canal project wins Asian habitat award
Thailand
General

published : 14 Mar 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

spruced up: A family goes kayaking in Klong Ong Ang in the central Bangkok district of Phra Nakhon. The historical canal has been cleaned and its banks given a facelift to attract visitors.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has won a UN-Habitat award for its Klong Ong Ang canal renovation project.

UN-Habitat's regional office and its partners recently hosted the 2020 Asian Townscape Awards (ATA), and Thailand is one of six countries that won awards.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the canal's renovation project won the 2020 Asian Townscape Awards of UN-Habitat Fukuoka, which was also given to Japan, South Korea, China, Nepal and Malaysia.

He said those countries served as models for city planners enriching people's lives while conserving the environment.

On Facebook, Pol Gen Aswin highlighted the success of BMA's town development. The ATA honoured projects that uplifted lives, he said.

