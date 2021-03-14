Bang Khae cluster pushes Sunday Covid caseload to 170

FILE PHOTO: A vendor is seen at Bang Khae fresh market on March 15, 2019. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thailand recorded 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, more than half of them in Bangkok, as the accumulated total in Thailand since the start of the pandemic reached 26,927. The death toll remained at 86.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the capital recorded 90 infections from mass testing and three patients reported by hospitals. Eighty of the mass testing cases were found at Bang Khae Market between Bang Khae and Phasi Charoen districts. The new cluster prompted the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to close the market on Saturday.

The centre on Sunday advised visitors to the market between Feb 27 and Saturday to gat a coronavirus test at any hospital nearby.

Public Health officials led by Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inspected the market on Sunday amid efforts to contain the viral hotspot.

Samut Sakhon added 31 cases from active testing, 30 of them Myanmar nationals, followed by new diagnoses in Pathum Thani (10), Phetchaburi (3) and Narathiwat (2).

Samut Sakhon also logged 12 patients reported by hospitals, while Nakhon Pathom added three more and Pathum Thani two.

The country had 14 imported cases, three of them from Malaysia. Arrivals from Egypt, France and the United Kingdom produced two cases each, while with single cases imported from Ghana, Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Pakistan.