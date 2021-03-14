Foiled car bomb suspect in Raman district detained

Two bombs made of cooking gas cylinders were found in a pickup parked in Raman district of Yala on Friday. (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: A suspect in the foiled car bomb attack on apartments housing police and other officials in Raman district has been detained for questioning, police said.

The suspect was identified as Abdulraman Salae, 54. He was arrested by security officers on Sunday at his house at Moo 2 in tambon Budee, Muang district.



After a police investigation, Mr Abdulraman was suspected to have been involved in the stealing of a pick-up belonging to the Kerry delivery company. The stolen vehicle was turned into a car bomb, which was intended to be detonated outside police flats behind the Raman police station.



The pick-up was found by authorities on Friday and a search uncovered three bombs.



The first bomb, founded in a rubbish container, was made of an insecticide spray can weighing 2 kilogrammes. The two others were made of Picnic gas cylinders, weighing 28kg each, placed in the pick-up.

The three bombs were attached to a timer, but were defused before an explosion could occur.



Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp Poosara, the Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner, said a person who ordered goods and the driver of the delivery pick-up had been summonsed for questioning after police found that the man who placed the order had called the driver many times, checking his time of arrival, to see whether they had anything to do with the foiled bomb attack.



Pol Maj Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, said the insurgents involved in the foiled attack were believed to be members of an insurgent group operating in the area adjoining Muang and Raman districts of Yala.