Owner of luxury Phuket hotel injured in car crash

Rescuers extract injured businessman Vorasit Issara from the wreckage of his crashed car in Muang district, Phuket, on Sunday night. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Vorasit Issara, owner of the 5-star Sri Panwa Phuket Hotel, was seriously injured when his car crashed into a power pole in tambon Wichit of Muang district early Sunday night.

Pol Capt Chatri Chuwichien, a Wichit police duty officer, said the accident occurred in front of Ban Ao Nam Bo School about 7pm. The car ended up nose-down in a ditch.



Mr Vorasit was trapped in the wreckage. Rescuers from the Kusoltham Phuket Foundation took about hour, using a hydraulic jack, free him.



Mr Vorasit, 40, was seriously injured. He was admitted to Vachira Phuket Hospital.



Dr Chalermpong Sukonthapol, the hospital director, said on Sunday night that Mr Vorasit was in an intensive care unit and being treated for a brain injury.



On Monday morning Dr Chalermpong said a computed tomography scan found no blood clots in the brain and his condition was improving. He would be moved out of the ICU if there were no side effects.



Mr Vorasit, nicknamed Pla Wan, is the eldest son of real estate tycoon Songkran Issara of Charn Issara Group.