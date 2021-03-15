Bang Khae market compound to be shut for cleaning

A message saying "queues full" is posted on Monday at the public park in Bang Khae district, but free Covid-19 testing will continue there daily until March 26. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The entire Bang Khae market compound will be closed for three days from Tuesday for sanitising, after one of the six markets there was identified as the centre of a coronavirus cluster.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Monday all six markets would be sprayed with disinfectant on Tuesday, and not reopen until Friday.

The six markets are located next to each other. One of them, Wonder Market, was closed on Saturday after health officials identified it as the source the Covid-19 virus infection that has spread to about 100 people so far, with patients in four provinces.

Health officials have been doing mass testing in the area in a bid to contain the virus.

Mobile testing units were opened at a public park near The Mall Bang Khae shopping centre on Monday, where people could get free swab tests. The units could handle 800 people a day, and the quota was filled by noon.

The governor said the service would be extended to March 26. People who want to be tested can obtain a queue card from 7.30am. Testing starts at 9am.