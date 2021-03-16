DPM poised to reach deal with Karen protesters

Karen villagers and rights activists rally in front of Government House as they demand to return and live in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon was confident on Monday that the Save Bang Kloi movement, a group camped outside Government House in protest at the government's handling of a dispute involving Karen villagers in Phetchaburi's Kaeng Krachan National Park, will go home on Tuesday after reaching an agreement.

The group is protesting alongside the People's Movement for a Just Society (P-move), another group demanding a resolution to the matter. A meeting was planned for today between members of the group and government officials.

"[The government] is going to have a meeting with these villagers tomorrow and there will be an agreement and resolutions," Gen Prawit said. "They are going to call off the protest right in front of Government House and return home."

However, Prayong Doklamyai, an adviser to both groups, insisted they will protest until all demands are met.

"One key demand for all Bang Kloi-Jai Paen Din villagers is for them to return to their homes in the national park," he said, referring to the area's national park designation years ago.

Karen villagers were forced to leave the area after the decision was made.

Another demand is for Gen Prawit to endorse a resolution recently reached with Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, the adviser said.

This particular resolution would allow police officers investigating the Bang Kloi forest land encroachment in case villagers are involved in delaying submitting their report to public prosecutors, Mr Prayong said.

He said this would halt the case from proceeding until both sides find a solution to the land dispute.

The groups want the cabinet to approve the set-up of a committee tasked with resolving the Bang Kloi-Jai Paen Din village row, Mr Prayong said.

The order to set up the committee must be signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, he said, adding the panel would be comprised of academics, legal experts, state officers and civic group representatives, headed by Capt Thamanat, the adviser said.

The committee would be required to complete the task within 30 days, he noted.

"Only if the cabinet approves all of these demands will the protesters declare victory and end their demonstration," he said.

Meanwhile, Varawut Silpa-archa, environment minister, has denied making himself part of the conflict, saying he has always emphasised the use of soft tactics when removing villagers.

He was referring to the arrest of about 10 Karen villagers accused of damaging the national park after they returned.