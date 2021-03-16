Section
Human skeleton found in dry village pond
Thailand
General

Human skeleton found in dry village pond

published : 16 Mar 2021 at 10:44

writer: Surachai Piragsa

Forensic police gather the human bones found in a dry pond near a village in Huay Rat district, Buri Ram province, on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)
Forensic police gather the human bones found in a dry pond near a village in Huay Rat district, Buri Ram province, on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A human skeleton was found in a shallow, muddy pond by a man gathering fish and frogs to eat near a village in Huay Rat district on Monday afternoon.

The discovery was reported to Huay Rat police, and forensic investigators and rescuers from a local charity foundation were dispatched to Khok Krabao village in tambon Sam Waeng.

In a nearly dry pond about seven metres wide and 100 metres long, dotted with tree branches and shrubs, they found a skull and many other scattered human bones. When collected and laid out together, they made up a man's skeleton. 

Niyom Intarakamhaeng, 42, of Ban Khok Krabao, told police he was digging up fish and frogs  from the muddy pond bed, and stumbled across the skull. On looking around, he saw many other bones. He informed the kamnan of tambon Sam Waeng.

Police said the bones would be sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute for examination.

Villagers said the skeleton might be that of Veerasak Buahom, 34, from tambon Sam Waeng. He suffered from a mental disorder and lived alone in his house, but had disappeared five or six months ago.

