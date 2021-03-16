Bangkok logs 100 of 149 new Covid cases Tuesday

Traditional dancers wearing protective face shields against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus perform at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok on March 12, 2021. (AFP file photo)

Thailand on Tuesday added 149 new coronavirus cases, mostly in Bangkok, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 27,154. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 87.

Active case-finding revealed 123 of the new cases and hospital reports a further 21, while five cases were imported from abroad.

The Department of Disease Control said Bangkok alone logged 100 new cases – 90 detected through testing in communities and 10 Thai cases found at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province reported another 34 new cases – 31 in communities (30 Myanmar nationals and one Thai) and three at hospitals (two Thais and one Myanmar migrant).

Pathum Thani saw four new cases – one Thai and one Myanmar national diagnosed at hospitals, and two Myanmar citizens found through active testing in communities.

Hospitals reported three new Thai cases in Nakhon Pathom, two Thai cases in Ratchaburi and one Norwegian case in Phetchaburi.

The five imported cases were quarantined arrivals, three from the United Arab Emirates, one from Switzerland and one from Germany.

Of the 27,154 total cases, 26,299 (96.85%) have recovered – including 65 discharged over the past 24 hours – leaving 768 at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 87.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 336,327 in 24 hours to 120.77 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 6,545 to 2.67 million. The United States had the most cases at 30.14 million, up 45,045, and the most deaths at 548,013, up 785.