University student found dead with neck wound

Rescue workers lift the body of the slain university student from the grass behind the Tesco Lotus Rangsit store, in Pathum Thani's Thanyaburi district, on Monday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: A male university student was found dead in wild grass in Thanyaburi district on Monday, with a knife wound to his neck.

The body of Soryut Pimaneewan, 25, of tambon Prachathibat in Thanyaburi district, was found on Monday afternoon in grass near the entrance to a dirt yard behind the Tesco Lotus Rangsit store, in tambon Prachathibat, Pol Lt Col Pairat Wanee, duty officer at Pratunam Chulalongkorn, said.

The yard connects with Rangsit-Pathum Thani Road.

The body was dressed in a black T-shirt, long pants and canvas shoes. Soryut was lying face up with a knife wound to his neck and some cuts to his right wrist.

Police found 314 baht cash and a mobile phone in his pockets.

There was also a card issued by Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University showing he was a second-year student of industrial electrical technology.

A doctor said he had been dead at least two days before being found.

The body was discovered by Somsak Phornisai, 38, a security guard for the store. He told police he noticed a flattened path leading into the grass. He went to check it out, and saw the body.

Pol Col Apichart Thongpae, chief of Prathunam Chulalongkornn police, said investigators were examining recordings from security cameras in the yard and nearby, and questioning local people.

They had yet to find any clues about where the man was attacked before his body was dumped in the grass. The area was quite isolated at night.

The body was sent to Thammasat University Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Thai media on Tuesday reported that Manit Pimaneewan, 52, and his wife Thassanee reported their son Soryut missing at Pratunam Chulalongkorn police station on Sunday night.

The couple said their son had worked on weekdays, selling electrical appliances at a store in Khlong Sam area of Pathum Thani, and went to classes at Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat Univerisity on weekends.

Before leaving home on Saturday, he told them he would complete a class assignment in company with friends and return home around 10pm.

He did not return home and they had been unable to contact him.