Endangered slow loris saved by villagers in Hat Yai

(Photos: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A slow loris, a protected mammal, was saved by villagers in Hat Yai district early on Tuesday.

The creature was found walking on a road near Ko Wat village in tambon Khuan Lang of Hat Yai district at about 1am by villagers on a fishing expedition.



They caught the animal and put it in a cage, for fear it could be run over and killed by a vehicle or taken away by passers-by. They then contacted the police.



On Tuesday morning police from the Natural Resources and Environment Crime Suppression Division went to the village and moved it to the Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Breeding Station in tambon Thung Tam Sao, Hat Yai district.



The slow loris is 151st on the list of protected mammals under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 1992 and listed as a kind of wildlife near to extinction under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).