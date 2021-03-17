Two killed, one hurt when car hits truck

Rescue workers use a hydraulic jack to force open the wrecked car and extract the victims, after the fatal crash at an interection in Songkhla's Rattaphum district early on Wednesday.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Two men were killed and another hurt when the car they were travelling in rear-ended a container truck in Rattaphum district early on Wednesday.

The fatal crash occurred about 12.30am at Khuha intersection on the main highway in tambon Khuan Ru, said Pol Capt Pitipat Yodkham, deputy investigation chief at Rattaphum.

A Honda City with Bangkok licence plates hit the back of a 10-wheel cargo truck. It was wedged tightly under the tray when police arrived at the screen.

The driver and a passenger sitting in the back were dead, trapped inside the wreckage.

Another passenger, sitting in the front seat was hurt. The injured man was taken to Rattaphum Hospital. (continues below)

(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

Rescue used a hydraulic jack to tear open the car and remove the bodies. It took them half an hour.

Construction tools were found inside the car. The victims were thought to be migrant workers. Police were contacting the registered owner of the car for more information.

The container truck was stopped at the traffic lights at Khuha intersection when it was hit by he car. Investigators suspected the car driver fell asleep at the wheel. The truck driver would be called in for further questioning, police said.