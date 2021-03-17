'Big Joke' gets new position at police HQ

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn will return to the police headquarters next month in a newly created position. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Surachate 'Big Joke' Hakparn will work in an advisory position, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday, confirming speculation that he would be assigned to a new position at the police head office.

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Police Commission meeting on Wednesday approved the return of Pol Lt Gen Surachate to work in an advisory position.

The new post, equal in rank to an assistant police chief position, was created in its previous meeting on Friday -- but the prime minister denied it was tailor-made for any officer in particular. The position was needed to map out a strategy for the police organisation, Gen Prayut explained.

The meeting on Wednesday approved the reshuffle of 75 positions for senior officers that will take effect next month. The spotlight was cast on the position Pol Lt Gen Surachate would take after he was transferred back to the Pathumwan headquarters from an inactive post at the Prime Minister's Office.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate was the Immigration Bureau chief before he was moved to the Prime Minister's Office in 2019 for unclear reasons.

As chief of the Immigration Bureau, he frequently appeared in news headlines. When he wasn’t busy being photographed at the latest roundup of illegal aliens, he might be seen presiding over the arrest of a few dozen street racers or a gang of drug dealers.