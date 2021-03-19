15 sentenced, fined for football bribes

Section
Thailand
General

published : 19 Mar 2021 at 04:04

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Wira Koetphutsa arrives at court for sentencing. Pornprom Satrabhaya
The Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced 15 people, including eight former Thai Premier League footballers, to between one and five years in prison, in a major match-fixing case that started in 2017.

The crime involved the paying of bribes on several occasions by five people betting on Thai Premier League football matches. Bribes were paid to the players, a referee and an assistant referee. The defendants were committed to face trial in July and September in 2017 in Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chon Buri. Thirachit Sitthisuk, a former assistant referee, was sentenced to five years and ordered to pay a fine of 2,000 baht. Choetsak Bunchu, a former director of Sisaket FC, was given four years and fined 2,500 baht.

Phakphum Phannikun and Manit Setthapasit, both accused of paying bribes, were each given four years in jail and fined 2,000 baht each. Wanlop Saman and Kittiphum Paphu-nga, who is also a former well-known footballer, were each given two years and fined 2,500 baht.

Phummarin Khamruen, a former FIFA referee, was given two years, while Wira Koetphutsa, a former goalkeeper, was given one year. Seksan Chaothonglang, Sutthiphong Laophon, Suwitthaya Namsinglaek and Narong Wongthongkham, former footballers, were each given two years.

Thirachai Ngamcharoen, Thotsaphon Khamengkit, and Ekkaphan Chandakon were each given one year.

