PM's motorcade greeted with 3-finger salutes

Anti-government protesters camping outside Government House flash three-finger salutes and shout "Prayut, get out!" as the prime minister arrives for a meeting on Friday morning. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Protesters greeted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's motorcade with three-finger salutes on Friday as he arrived at Government House, where military top brass waited to welcome him with best wishes for his 67th birthday.

The motorcade drove past anti-government demonstrators of the Dern Thalu Fah (Walk Through the Sky) group camped at Chamai Maruchet Bridge, around 8.48am.

They flashed the protest gesture and used loud speakers as they shouted, “Prayut, get out! Down with feudalism, long live the people!" for about 10 minutes. They also demanded the abolition of the lese majeste law.

A line of police boosted security in front of Government House.

Gen Prayuth was due to chair the meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at 9.30am.

However, high-ranking military officers and goverment officials kept arriving at Government House to give him their best wishes for his 67th birthday, which is on March 21. The prime minister handed out Luang Pu Thuad and Ajarn Thim amulets, along with temperature measuring devices, to his well-wishers.

A government official said Gen Prayut will not open is residence to well-wishers on his birthday, as is customary. He would instead make merit with his family.

On March 16, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan led cabinet ministers to give their birthday wishes to Gen Prayut.