Quarantine to be eased from April 1

Travellers arrive from overseas in protective gear at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province last October. From next month, quarantine will be shorter and more acivities allowed for most arrival from abroad (File photo)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday resolved to gradually relax Covid-19 controls for foreign arrivals beginning on April 1, shortening or lifting quarantine periods and increasing the range of activities allowed them.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that from April 1 visitors would not be required to show a fit-to-fly document.

From April 1 to Sept 30, quarantine facilities of various forms would remain operative.

From Oct 1 on they would be replaced with "close observation" devices and "bubble and seal" measures would be imposed at airports, transport routes, tourist destinations and communities near tourist destinations.

From April 1 to June 30, qarantined arrivals would be allowed to leave their rooms to go to a gymnasium, outdoor exercise area, swimming pool and controlled areas for cycling and outside shopping.

From July 1 to Sept 30, they would be able to eat in restaurants at their hotels and have health massages.

From Oct 1 onwards, quarantine would be required only for people arriving from specified areas.

On the issue of quarantine duration, Dr Taweesilp said, from April 1 to Sept 30, arrivals without a vaccination certificate (VC) and Covid-19 free certificate (CFC) would be quarantined for 10 days, and be tested for the disease twice.

Arrivals with VCs and CFCs would be quarantined for seven days and tested once. Those with VCs but without CFCs would be tested twice.

The 14-day quarantine period would remain for arrivals from areas where the Covid-19 virus has mutated, which is of global concern, Dr Taweesilp said.