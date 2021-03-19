Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
15 of 600 workers at construction camp infected, in Samut Prakan
Thailand
General

15 of 600 workers at construction camp infected, in Samut Prakan

published : 19 Mar 2021 at 17:45

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Ambulances wait to take infected workers at the construction camp in Samut Prakan province's Muang district to Samut Prakan Hospital on Friday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Ambulances wait to take infected workers at the construction camp in Samut Prakan province's Muang district to Samut Prakan Hospital on Friday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: About 600 workers were tested for Covid-19 at a construction camp in Muang district and 15 of the tests have returned positive, about 2.5%.

Surat Phassadu, a public health specialist, late on Friday morning led officials to the camp in Soi Sukhumvit 117, tambon Bang Muang Mai, to take 12 of the workers to Samut Prakan Hospital for treatment - – one from Myanmar, five Thais and six Cambodian nationals.

Their tests showed they were infected with the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, health workers engaged in active case finding took nasal swabs from all workers at the camp, about 600 in total.

The results came back on Friday. About 40 were still pending.

A source said later that three more had returned positive, and those workers would also be taken for treatment, raising the total number of infected workers at the camp to 15.

The camp operator was told to ensure no workers left the site.

Mr Surat said the movements of the infected workers were being checked. All were asymptomatic. The infected Thai workers lived in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, Mr Surat said. The Bang Khae market complex is the centre of a virus cluster.

Health workers were being deployed on mass Covid-19 screening within a 500-metre radius of the camp. Nearby residents were advised to take precautions to protect themselves from infection. 

Health workers arrive at the construction site in Samut Prakan to take the infected workers to hospital. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

15 of 600 workers at construction camp infected, in Samut Prakan

SAMUT PRAKAN: About 600 workers were tested for Covid-19 at a construction camp in Muang district and 15 of the tests have returned positive, about 2.5%.

17:45
World

Violence triggers exodus from Myanmar's biggest city

YANGON: Roads out of Myanmar's biggest city were choked Friday with people fleeing the junta's deadly crackdown on anti-coup dissent, as authorities in neighbouring Thailand said they were preparing for an influx of refugees.

15:45
Thailand

Water fights officially banned for Songkran

The Covid-19 task force on Friday banned street water fights during the Songkran festival for the second year running, on fears it could result in the spreading of Covid-19.

15:36