35 illegal migrants arrested on western border

KANCHANABURI: Thirty-five illegal migrants - 13 Myanmar and 22 Rohingya - were arrested and charged with illegal entry after they were rounded up by a patrol of the Lat Ya Task Force in Sangkhlaburi district of this western border province on Saturday.

The Lat Ya Task Force is responsible for patrolling along the border with Myanmar in Sangkhlaburi, Thong Pha Phum, Sai Yok, Muang and Dan Makham Tia districts.



Col Chalermpol Sangtong, the force's deputy commander, said that at about 2pm a patrol from Ban Nam Kerik checkpoint spotted a young man talking on a telephone about three kilometres from a natural border crossing over Song Kalia stream. The man, 19, a Myanmar identified as Ngae, was brought for questioning.



He admitted to being a guide leading a number of migrants across the border into Thailand. He was on a lookout when spotted by the patrol.



Patrol members managed to round up 35 migrants - 13 Myanmar and 22 Rohingya - hiding in a bamboo forest, waiting to be brought further inside the country to look for jobs.



The 35 and the guide, who was a member of a human smuggling gang, were charged with initially illegal entry. They were handed over to Sangkhlaburi police for legal proceedings.