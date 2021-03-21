Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
35 illegal migrants arrested on western border
Thailand
General

35 illegal migrants arrested on western border

published : 21 Mar 2021 at 09:22

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

KANCHANABURI: Thirty-five illegal migrants - 13 Myanmar and 22 Rohingya - were arrested and charged with illegal entry after they were rounded up by a patrol of the Lat Ya Task Force in Sangkhlaburi district of this western border province on Saturday.

The Lat Ya Task Force is responsible for patrolling along the border with Myanmar in Sangkhlaburi, Thong Pha Phum, Sai Yok, Muang and Dan Makham Tia districts.

Col Chalermpol Sangtong, the force's deputy commander, said that at about 2pm a patrol from Ban Nam Kerik checkpoint spotted a young man talking on a telephone about three kilometres from a natural border crossing over Song Kalia stream. The man, 19, a Myanmar identified as Ngae, was brought for questioning.

He admitted to being a guide leading a number of migrants across the border into Thailand. He was on a lookout when spotted by the patrol.

Patrol members managed to round up 35 migrants - 13 Myanmar and 22 Rohingya - hiding in a bamboo forest, waiting to be brought further inside the country to look for jobs.

The 35 and the guide, who was a member of a human smuggling gang, were charged with initially illegal entry. They were handed over to Sangkhlaburi police for legal proceedings.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Thousands ordered to evacuate as floods hit Sydney

SYDNEY: Thousands of people in Sydney's outer suburbs were ordered to evacuate Sunday, as Australia's east coast was hit by record rainfall and widespread flooding.

09:35
Thailand

35 illegal migrants arrested on western border

KANCHANABURI: Thirty-five illegal migrants - 13 Myanmar and 22 Rohingya - were arrested and charged with illegal entry after they were rounded up by a patrol of the Lat Ya Task Force in Sangkhlaburi district of this western border province on Saturday.

09:22
World

'World's happiest nation'

Finland's repeated success in the annual happiness rankings has helped transform the country's global reputation, boosting tourism and business.

08:45