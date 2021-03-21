Section
Covid-19 takes heavy toll on employment, economy: poll
Thailand
General

published : 21 Mar 2021 at 10:44

writer: Online Reporters

๋Job seekers scramble for positions avialabe at the Job Expo Thailand event at the Bitec convention centre on Sept 26, 2020. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
The Covid-19 pandemic has sharply raised unemployment in the country, putting people in financial trouble, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 15-18 on 1,155 people throughout the country. Respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer to each question.

Asked how their financial situation had been affected in the Covid-19 situation, 47.10% said their savings had decreased; 38.65% had to spend more on healthcare and protection from Covid-19; 36.40% had to spend less on clothes and cosmetics; 26.39% had to cut daily travel expenses; 22.59% had to pay more for daily food and drinks; and 22.49% were in deeper credit card debt.

Asked where they found the money to cope with emergencies, 55.23% depleted their personal savings; 42.57% borrowed from family members; 32.98% sought a bank loan; 27.70% borrowed from friends and close associates; and 26.56% used a cash card.

Asked how the rise in unemployment had affected them, 65.94% said it had caused stress; 61.51% said it was the result of a long economic downturn; 60.30% said it had sparked more crimes, particularly robbery and theft; 59.25% said Covid-19 was to blame; and 53.00% said it had caused family problems.

Asked what the government should do to solve the unemployment problem, 56.66% suggested it should provide occupational training and promote supplementary jobs; 49.52% said it should quickly distribute handouts; 48.39% said it should provide more skills training; 47.08% wanted it to create jobs for the unemployed; and 46.30% said it should run supplementary employment programmes, pending permanent employment.

