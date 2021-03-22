Northern town ravaged by storm

Residents of Nakhon Thai district in Phitsanulok assess damage after the storm on Sunday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A summer storm hit Nakhon Thai district on Sunday night, causing extensive damage in the local town and surrounding areas.

The storm moved in about 7pm and lasted for over an hour, damaging houses, a petrol station and shops. Some houses were reported to have been completely destroyed.

Trees fell on to the Phitsanulok-Nakhon Thai highway, blocking traffic at many spots. District and municipal work crews and volunteers were mobilsed to cut and move the fallen trees from the highway, allowing traffic to resume.



Nisit Sawasdithep, the district chief, ordered disaster mitigation officials to examine the damage so that assistance and relief goods could be rapidly provided for people worst affected by the storm.



There were no reports of injuries.