Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Northern town ravaged by storm
Thailand
General

Northern town ravaged by storm

published : 22 Mar 2021 at 10:47

writer: Chinnawat Singha

Residents of Nakhon Thai district in Phitsanulok assess damage after the storm on Sunday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
Residents of Nakhon Thai district in Phitsanulok assess damage after the storm on Sunday night. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: A summer storm hit Nakhon Thai district on Sunday night, causing extensive damage in the local town and surrounding areas.

The storm moved in about 7pm and lasted for over an hour, damaging houses, a petrol station  and shops. Some houses were reported to have been completely destroyed.

Trees fell on to the Phitsanulok-Nakhon Thai highway, blocking traffic at many spots. District and municipal work crews and volunteers were mobilsed to cut and move the fallen trees from the highway, allowing traffic to resume.

Nisit Sawasdithep, the district chief, ordered disaster mitigation officials to examine the damage so that assistance and relief goods could be rapidly provided for people worst affected by the storm.

There were no reports of injuries.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Chinese vessels swarm disputed reef, drawing Philippine protest

The Philippines issued a formal diplomatic protest to China after hundreds of fishing vessels were spotted at a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

11:41
Thailand

Fierce storms in Korat, motorcyclist killed

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Summer storms caused widespread damage in several districts of this northeastern province on Sunday, and a motorcyclist was killed by a falling tree.

10:56
Thailand

Northern town ravaged by storm

PHITSANULOK: A summer storm hit Nakhon Thai district on Sunday night, causing extensive damage in the local town and surrounding areas.

10:47