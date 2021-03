1 Covid death, 73 new cases logged in Thailand Monday

People wait to receive the Sinovac coronavirus disease vaccine at a market after hundreds of local residents in the district tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok, March 17, 2021. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand on Monday added 73 new coronavirus cases, 66 of them locally transmitted, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 27,876. One new death was reported, raising the toll to 91.

