Covid rebounds with 401 new cases, 1 death Tuesday

File photo: Officials watch as a man is inoculated with the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, at a makeshift clinic in Bang Khae Market, after hundreds of residents in the district tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok on March 17, 2021. (AFP)

The government reported a sharp uptick in cases of Covid-19 in Thailand on Tuesday, with 401 new cases – including 337 found in community testing – taking the accumulated total to 28,277.

An additional fatality raised the death toll to 92.

Hospitals across the nation reported 46 new cases.

