Fisheries boat rammed, crew hurt
Thailand
General

Fisheries boat rammed, crew hurt

published : 23 Mar 2021 at 13:28

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Rescuers take the five injured fisheries officials to the shore, after their boat was rammed as they tried to catch illegal fishermen in the sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat's Muang district on Monday night. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Five fisheries officials were injured when their patrol boat was rammed as they tried to catch fishing boats using illegal gear off Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday night.

The fisheries vessel was deployed to a bay near T-bridge in tambon Pak Nakhon of Muang district, following a report that small-boat fishermen were using illegal nets in the waters there. 

They arrived about 10.30pm and found about 10 boats fishing in the area, a member of the patrol team said.

Upon seeing the fisheries boat, the fishermen tried to flee, and they followed. During the chase the patrol boat was rammed by at least one of the fleeing fishing boats.

The fisheries vessel remained afloat, but all five crewmen suffered injuries. They radioed for help and police and rescuers rushed to their assistance. 

They were taken to the shore, near the bridge. A group of villagers gathered at the bridge to prevent them landing there and they had to go to another pier.

The injured officials were taken ashore through the Pak Nam Pak Phaya tourist learning centre in tambon Thachak, and then whisked off to hospital. 

Two of the injured were identified as Thakrit Boonthammo, 45, who sustained a laceration to his right leg, and Liam Dasri, 49, a laceration to his left arm and swelling of his right leg.

All five officials were in safe condition, police said.

There have been frequent clashes between fishermen using illegal gear and fisheries officials in Muang and Pak Phanang districts of this southern province. 

The injured fisheries officials are taken to an ambulance for transport to a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

