69 new cases, Samut Sakhon reopens to visitors

A boy protests as a nasal swab is taken during mass testing for Covid-19 in Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Wednesday reported 69 new Covid-19 cases, 61 local infections and eight imported, raising the total to 28,346.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said 44 new cases were confirmed at hospitals and 17 others detected in communities.

Bangkok logged 43 new cases. Thirty of them were confirmed at hospitals (29 Thais, one Myanmar national). Thirteen others were detected during mass testing (eight Thai, five Myanmar).

Tests of illegal migrants detained in police cells in Bangkok had not found a new case in the previous 24 hours, Dr Apisamai said.

Samut Sakhon province recorded a single-digit increment for the first time, with nine infections. Six of them were confirmed at hospitals (three Thai, three Myanmar) and three others found in communities (two Thai, one Myanmar).

CCSA on Wednesday allowed the resumption of inter-provincial public transport to and from Samut Sakhon. Travellers were allowed to stop off in the former Covid-19 epicentre province instead of only passing through it, Dr Apisamai said.

Three new cases were reported in Pathum Thani, two in Tak, one each in Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan and Nong Bua Lam Phu.

Nong Bua Lam Phu had its first Covid-19 case ever, a transmission from a previously confirmed case from Bangkok, Dr Apisamai said.

The eight imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (3), Brunei, Sweden, Bahrain, Japan and Myanmar.

Of the 28,346 total cases, 26,873 (94%) had recovered, including 107 discharged on Tuesday, and 1,381 were in hospital. The death toll remained at 92.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 485,786 in 24 hours to 124.79 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 10,206 to 2.74 million. The United States had the most cases at 30.64 million, up 58,705, and the most deaths at 556,883, up 936.