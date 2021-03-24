Ratsadon leaders split between five prisons

Twenty-two core members of the anti-government Rassadop group are taken to prisons on March 15. (File photo)

Core members of the Ratsadon group arrested and charged in connection with anti-government protests are being detained at five prisons while police prepare the cases against them, Corrections Department deputy director-general Veerakit Hanparipan said on Wednesday.

Six were being detained at Bangkok Remand Prison, he said. They are Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Piyarat "Toto" Jongthep, Patiwat "Bank" Saraiyaem, Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpatararaksa, Arnon Nampa and Somyos Prueksakasemsuk.



Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, alias "Ammy The Bottom Blues", is being held at Thon Buri Prison, and Panusaya "Rung" Sitthijirawatanakul at the Central Correctional Institution for Women.



In Pathum Thani province, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak is detained in Pathum Thani central detention centre, and Promsorn "Fah" Veerathamjaree of the Ratsadon Mutelu group is in Thanyaburi Prison in Thanyaburi district.

All have been denied release on bail.



Mr Veerakit said since the Corrections Department has as many as 143 facilities under its supervision, there have been problems with coordination between them. The department is in the process of drawing up standard operating procedures for all correctional facilities to follow.



"Moreover, some regulations and announcements now in use may not be suitable for the present social conditions. They will be reviewed for adjustment. The changes are expected to be finished in mid-April," he said.



Concerning visits by relatives, the department on March 22 issued an order for the review of a regulation to allow detainees, especially new ones and those in political cases of interest to the public, to meet relatives via LINE app during the 14-day quarantine period, to reduce stress and worries on both sides.



As for Mr Parit, who is on a partial hunger strike, Mr Veerakit said the student activist continued to refuse solid food. His sugar levels were being monitored on a finger-tip due to safety concerns.

As he had become weakened from refusing food, Mr Parit was instead given bread, milk, sweet drinks and mineral water to prevent his blood-sugar level falling too far.



Mr Parit had a rash on his chest. Prison officials had given him medication. His physical condition was generally normal, Mr Veerakit said.