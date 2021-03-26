Policeman, volunteer hurt by Yala bomb

The tourist police vehicle damaged by a roadside bomb in Bannang Sata district, Yala, on Thursday night. A tourist policeman and a police volunteer were wounded.(Photo: @maeluang318133, Maeluang Pattani Centre Facebook page)

YALA: A tourist policeman and a police volunteer suffered shrapnel wounds when a roadside bomb exploded as they drove through Bannang Sata district overnight.

They were attacked about 8.20pm while travelling on Road 410, the Yala-Betong route, in tambon Bannang Satang. Pol Lt Col Thitiwat Fansirisakul, investigation chief at Bannang Sata, said.

Police, rangers and local officials sent to the scene reported finding a bomb-damaged tourist police pickup and debris over the road

Pol Snr Sgt Maj Ussaman Duding, of tourist police sub-division 3, and police volunteer Isamaae Laya were inside the vehicle. They had shrapnel wounds to their faces, ear damage and chest pains. They were rushed to a hospital.

Yala governor Chaisit Panitwpong later visited the two injured men at Yala Hospital.