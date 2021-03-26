Policeman, volunteer hurt by Yala bomb
published : 26 Mar 2021 at 12:12
writer: Online Reporters
YALA: A tourist policeman and a police volunteer suffered shrapnel wounds when a roadside bomb exploded as they drove through Bannang Sata district overnight.
They were attacked about 8.20pm while travelling on Road 410, the Yala-Betong route, in tambon Bannang Satang. Pol Lt Col Thitiwat Fansirisakul, investigation chief at Bannang Sata, said.
Police, rangers and local officials sent to the scene reported finding a bomb-damaged tourist police pickup and debris over the road
Pol Snr Sgt Maj Ussaman Duding, of tourist police sub-division 3, and police volunteer Isamaae Laya were inside the vehicle. They had shrapnel wounds to their faces, ear damage and chest pains. They were rushed to a hospital.
Yala governor Chaisit Panitwpong later visited the two injured men at Yala Hospital.