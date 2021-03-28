Local leader slain in Narathiwat

Residents watch police working on a scene where assistant village chief Somjit Sukjai was killed on Sunday in Bacho district of Narathiwat. (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: An assistant village headman was killed in a gun attack in Bacho district on Sunday, police said.

Pol Col Dulayaman Yaena, the Bacho police chief, identified the victim as Somjit Sukjai, an assistant chief of Sungai Bala village in tambon Lubo Sawo.



The attack occurred at 1.13pm at a three-way junction at Talo Mano village in tambon Lubo Sawo.



Police were investigating to find out if the attack was related to insurgency in the region or a personal conflict.