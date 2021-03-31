Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Boy killed, five injured by thunderbolt
Thailand
General

Boy killed, five injured by thunderbolt

published : 31 Mar 2021 at 10:35

writer: Supapong Chaolan

The father, seated left, of the 12-year-old boy killed by a thunderbolt is consoled by friends, at Surat Thai Hospital. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
The father, seated left, of the 12-year-old boy killed by a thunderbolt is consoled by friends, at Surat Thai Hospital. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A 12-year-old boy was killed and five others injured by a thunderbolt while playing football after school in Khian Sa district on Tuesday.

The lightning struck about 6.20pm at the football pitch in front of the Khian Sa district office.

One of the boys said heavy rain had interrupted their game and they sought shelter. After it stopped they returned to the field. There were two sudden claps of thunder and a lightning bolt struck in the middle of the football pitch.

Six boys were injured. They were rushed to Surat Thani Hospital.

Krisnapol Chansri, 12, a Mathayomsueksa 1 student at Yaowares School, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The five other boys, aged 13-16, were admitted for treatment.

Provincial governor Wichwut Jinto and his deputy Suthipong Klai-udom visited the injured boys at the hospital.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Feb factory output down 1.08% y/y

The manufacturing production index (MPI) for February was down 1.08% from a year earlier, weighed down by lower oil production, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

11:40
Thailand

Forest fire on mountain in Chaiyaphum

CHAIYAPHUM: Firefighters from Tat Ton National Park are battling to contain a blaze spreading on the Phu Laen Kha mountain range which has already destroyed about 1,000 rai of forest.

11:16
Thailand

Boy killed, five injured by thunderbolt

SURAT THANI: A 12-year-old boy was killed and five others injured by a thunderbolt while playing football after school in Khian Sa district on Tuesday.

10:35