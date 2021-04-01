'Cross-legged' Thai journalist banned

The government spokesman's office has clarified why a Thai reporter employed by a Japanese media outlet was banned from covering news at Government House, saying the decision was made after the woman involved released misinformation.

Natthriya Thaweevong, director of the Government Spokesman Bureau, said the reporter had been suspended from Government House and she had verbally advised the Japanese news agency the reporter works for to tell her to stop disseminating misinformation to the public.

Ms Natthriya stressed that she had not contacted the news agency because the reporter had sat cross-legged with her foot allegedly pointed towards the podium where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was speaking at a press conference at Government House.

The way the reporter had sat upset the prime minister, who asked her to sit properly, but Ms Natthriya insisted the suspension was caused by messages the reporter had posted on social media complaining about her news-covering duties at Government House.

"The messages and photo posted by the reporter were distorted, resulting in a misunderstanding about the prime minister," she said.

The reporter took to Twitter and wrote: "The prime minister wasn't happy a reporter sat cross-legged. Who's that? Who raised her foot before the premier? Yes, I did. LOL. I was warned. One must sit with both legs pressed tightly together."

Previously, the reporter also wrote in a satirical tone on social media about chasing after news at Government House. She likened her position as a reporter waiting for cabinet ministers to emerge from the main building to a dog being shut out of the cool air of a 7-11 convenience store.

After the incident, the reporter posted: "Game over. Manners and attitude, not fitting."