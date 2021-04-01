Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Wildfires causing thick smog in the North
Thailand
General

Wildfires causing thick smog in the North

published : 1 Apr 2021 at 15:14

writer: Online reporters and Panumet Tanraksa

Firefighters try to control wildfire in Khun Mae Kuang forest in tambon Pa Miang of Doi Saket district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday. (Photo from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)
Firefighters try to control wildfire in Khun Mae Kuang forest in tambon Pa Miang of Doi Saket district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday. (Photo from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Wildfires in the North and neighbouring countries are causing thick and hazardous smog in some northern provinces.

Fires burning in the North, Myanmar and Laos caused unsafe smog in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son provinces,  Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department, said on Thursday. 

Air pollution was especially serious in Chiang Rai, where particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) reached 300 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. The safe threshold in Thailand is set at 50 μg/m³.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency reported 5,183 hotspots in Laos, 5,115 in Myanmar, 1,554 in Cambodia, 1,415 in Vietnam and 1,278 in Thailand.

Chiang Mai province saw 264 hotspots ,including 85 in Chiang Dao district. PM2.5 measured 100 μg/m³ in Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, UN warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

Myanmar activists burned copies of a military-framed constitution on Thursday two months after the junta seized power, as a UN special envoy warned of the risk of a bloodbath because of an intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

15:19
Thailand

Wildfires causing thick smog in the North

Wildfires in the North and neighbouring countries are causing thick and hazardous smog in some northern provinces.

15:14
Thailand

Storms, winds forecast from Saturday-Tuesday

Sudden summer storms, gusty winds and even hail are expected in the Northeast, East, North, Central and the upper South regions from April 3-6, the weather agency said on Thursday.

15:02