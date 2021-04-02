Storms damage homes, topple power poles

An official surveys damage to a house in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Friday, after a summer storms pounded Pak Thong Chai, Pak Chong and Sung Noen districts on Thursday, damaging many houses and knocking down power poles and trees. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Fierce storms with gusting winds damaged nearly 100 houses and brought down many trees and power poles, causing local blackouts, on Thursday.

In Pak Thong Chai district, six villages in tambon Toom received a pounding. A total of 92 houses were damaged, 17 of them need major repairs.

Nanthanit Kiartsungnern, 52, a resident of village Moo 14 in tambon Toom, said it was the worst storm she could remember. She did not know how she would find the money to repair her house. The roof had been blown off and the walls on the second floor collapsed.

She and her family had taken refuge at a relative's house.

The Nakhon Ratchasima disaster prevention and mitigation office on Friday reported that summer thunderstorms also pounded Pak Chong and Sung Noen districts from 3pm to 4.45pm on Thursday.

In Pak Chong, 15 power poles were toppled and many trees blown down along the Nikhom Lam Kakhong road, route 2235, in tambon Nong Sarai. Some trees fell onto vehicles on Old Mittraparb Road.

In Sung Noen district, a storm hit five villages in tambon Sema and tambon Maklua Kao, damaging eight houses.

District officials were surveying damage and providing assistance to affected residents.

Summer storms pound three districts in Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday, damaging 92 houses and knocking down power poles and many trees. (video supplied via Prasit Tangprasert)