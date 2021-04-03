One more death, 84 new Covid-19 cases

Bangkok continues to lead with almost half, followed by Samut Sakhon

Vendors from 17 markets in Bangkok's Bang Khunthian district receive Covid-19 vaccination at Wat Kamphaeng temple in the district on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

One death and 84 new Covid-19 cases — 69 local and 15 imported — were reported on Saturday, raising the toll to 95 fatalities and 29,031 cases.

A 29-year-old Thai woman died on Thursday. She had an enlarged heart, leaking heart valves and Down Syndrome. The patient had lived with her parents who were previously confirmed cases in Bangkok, according to the Central for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

On March 21, she developed a cough, a fever, running nose and breathing difficulties. She undertook a Covid-19 test and the result came back negative.

Four days later, she became increasingly exhausted. By Thursday, her conditions worsened and she died. Doctors took her samples for testing and the result showed she had been infected with Covid-19.

Bangkok logged 32 new cases, 46.4% of the daily increment. Thirty were detected at hospitals and the two others through active case finding in communities. Of the new cases in the capital, 28 were Thais and the others were Japanese, Myanmar national, New Zealander and American.

Trailing Bangkok in new cases was Samut Sakhon, with 12 new cases, or 17.4% of the daily increment. Eight were confirmed at hospitals and the rest through active case finding. All of them were Myanmar people.

Other provinces reported 25 new cases, or 36.2% of the daily increment. Twenty were confirmed at hospitals and the others through active case finding. The provinces with the new cases were Suphan Buri (9), Nakhon Pathom (5), Nonthaburi (4) Samut Prakan (4) Narathiwat (1), Chon Buri (1), Tak (1).

The 15 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Malaysia (3), China (3), Bahrain (2), India (1), France (1), the United Arab Emirates (1), Turkey (1), Switzerland (1), Bangladesh (1), and Czechia (1).

Of the 29,031 total cases, 27,668 (95.31%) had recovered, including 62 discharged, and 1,268 were at hospitals. The death toll rose to 95.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 636,927 in 24 hours to 130.80 million. The worldwide death toll was up 10,368 to 2.85 million. The US had the most cases at 31.31 million, up 69,986. Brazil came second with 12.91 million, up 69,662. India was third with 12.39 million, up 89,019. Thailand ranked 116th.