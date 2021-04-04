Section
Most support govt's travel incentives: poll
Thailand
General

published : 4 Apr 2021 at 11:01

writer: Online Reporters

A majority of people agree with the government's measures to stimulate domestic travel and the economy, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on March 29-April 1 on 1,265 people throughout the country.

The respondents were first asked how often they travelled for leisure before and after the outbreak of Covid-19. Before the outbreak, 39.37% said they travelled two or three times a month; 25.69% once a month; and 12.25% two or three times a month. After the outbreak, 59.29% did not travel at all; 24.74% travelled two or three times a month; and 6.40% only once a month.

Asked how often they travelled inside the country for leisure after the government introduced travel incentive programmes, 37.94% said two or three times a month; 31.46% did not travel at all; and 16.36%  only once a month.

Asked what travel stimulus programmes they were satisfied with, 80.47% chose special holidays; 79.13% the "eat, shop and spend" scheme; 67.67% "We travel together"; 67.58% the "tour, tiew, Thai" scheme; and 63.25% the "kamlangjai" package tour programme.

Asked what they thought could encourage domestic travel, 63.40% said it was up to themselves, their families and friends; 48.93% cited longer holidays; 47.89% the reduction of Covid-19 infections; 47.57% promotions offerred by hotels and airlines; and 45.98% their own savings.

Asked whether they agreed with the overall domestic travel stimulus measures taken by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, 75.18% said "yes"; 15.42% were uncertain; and 9.40% said "no".

