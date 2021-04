Thailand adds 96 Covid cases Sunday

published : 4 Apr 2021 at 12:44 writer: Online reporters

0





A nurse administers the Coronavac vaccine to a frontline health worker as authorities fear a further influx of Myanmar refugees over the border, at Mae Sariang Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on Friday. (AFP photo) Thailand on Sunday added 96 new coronavirus cases, 87 of them locally transmitted, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,127. No new deaths were reported. -- More to follow --

0





0

Do you like the content of this article?