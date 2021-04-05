Section
Storm damage in 34 provinces, 1 dead
Thailand
General

published : 5 Apr 2021 at 12:42

writer: Online Reporters

Storm winds brought down 13 electricity poles at a community in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Sunday, causing a local blackout. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chaiyouworakan)
Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail showers have damaged 3,800 houses in 34 provinces, with one woman killed and five others injured, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said on Monday.

The disaster relief agency said 2,900 houses were damaged in 11 northern provinces, with Pichit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai and Nan among the hardest hit.

One woman in Nan's Muang district was killed when a tree branch fell on her car. A total of five others were injured in Nan, Surin and Pichit.

Nakhon Ratchasima reported the most destruction in the northeastern region, with about 300 damaged houses, followed by Surin.

The upper part of the country has been hit by summer storms since the end of last month.

The Meteorological Department said on Monday the turbulence would continue into Tuesday.

