New motorway to open for holiday

The Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima motorway runs along the scenic Lam Takong reservoir. A 35-kilometre section of the new motorway will be opened for trial use from April 9-19 to ease the busy traffic at Songkran. Prasit Tangprasert

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 35-kilometre section of a new motorway between Bang Pa-in and Nakhon Ratchasima will be opened for trial use from April 9-19 to ease expected traffic congestion during the Songkran festival.

Area 2 Highway Office director Chitpol Lao-an said on Monday the highway, which is still under construction, would be opened for one-way traffic between kilometre marker 65 in front of the Nakhonchai Buri stray dogs centre at Nong Phai Lom in tambon Nong Sarai of Pak Chong district and the tollgate in Si Khiu district, a total of 35km. The speed limit would be 80kph.

On April 9-13, it would be open for vehicles heading from Bangkok. After exiting in Si Khiu district, motorists could turn to Highway 201 to Chaiyaphum province or head for the lower Northeast using Highway 24 to Buri Ram.

From April 14-19, the motorway would be open for Bangkok-bound vehicles. Motorists could join the motorway in Si Khiu district and exit at the Nakhonchai Buri stray dogs centre at Nong Phai Lom in Pak Chong district.

Mr Chitpol said about 200,000 vehicles use the Friendship Highway through Nakhon Ratchasima every day, on average, during the traditional Songkran festival.

Opening the 35km section of the new motorway would accommodate about 40,000 vehicles per day, relieving traffic problems during the festival, Mr Chitpol said.

The 196km motorway starts at the Bang Pa-in interchange, where Bangkok's eastern ring road adjoins Phahon Yothin Road in Ayutthaya.

It runs parallel with the Phahon Yothin and Mitraphap highways and ends at the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass in Muang district.